Seedstars Biggest Pitching Event To Be Broadcast Online Due To Coronavirus

[Image source: Seedstars]

Seedstars is one of the biggest events for startups pitching their ideas to get funding and it’s been one of the most helpful events for local startups with Seedstars Harare having been hosted annually since 2016.

advertisement

Seedstars Summit which is taking place next month in Switzerland is the latest of many events to be affected by the Coronavirus, with the organiser announcing that the event will now be hosted online.

The announcement sent to media houses intending to cover the event reads:

advertisement

As you might be aware, the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Europe has caused several international events around the world to be cancelled to maintain public safety. The Swiss authorities are also putting specific measures in place to avoid further contamination.





As you might be aware, the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Europe has caused several international events around the world to be cancelled to maintain public safety. The Swiss authorities are also putting specific measures in place to avoid further contamination. For this reason, after much care and consideration, we’ve decided to reimagine the Seedstars Summit and bring it fully online to ensure everyone’s safety. Thus, we would recommend not to book any flight and accommodation to Switzerland. What about the pitching competition? It’s going to be online as well. Let’s go BEYOND the physical, and embrace the digital. We count on your support in co-creation of this adventure with us!

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares