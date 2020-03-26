advertisement

ZSE Announces Measures To Prevent Coronavirus Spread

ZSE Announces Measures To Prevent Coronavirus Spread

ZSE Website
Posted by Staff Writer

A number of local companies have taken steps to ensure the novel Coronavirus’ spread is minimized. ZOL, Telecel and Econet all announced they would either be working fewer hours or closing down shops – as part of prevention measures.

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange has done the same and announced the following measures to curb the spread of COIVD-19:

  • The ZSE offices will be closed to all outside visitors with immediate effect until the situation normalizes;
  • ZSE is also temporarily suspending receipt of physical documents and we encourage stakeholders to send scanned copies of the same;
  • With effect from Monday 30 March 2020, most of ZSE staff will primarily work from home.

ZSE will continue to be available through their social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook) and stakeholders can still access market updates through the ZSE website.

