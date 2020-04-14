DStv Launches 2 New Channels; One For News & An Education Channel For Kids

DStv recently added two new channels to its viewing roster. Africanews and Mindset Pop

Africanews is a pan-African multilingual news service that is allied to the existing, popular Euronews channel and would have a focus on content from across the whole of Africa.

Africanews was originally launched in 2016 from Pointe-Noire, Congo, and now reaches 20 million homes across the African continent.

In the current Covid-19 crisis, Africanews has a mission to help people access realtime, up-to-date information, helping them to make sense of what’s going on in the world by presenting a diversity of viewpoints. We are thrilled the MultiChoice group is able to offer DStv viewers access to Africanews so soon after Euronews was launched on DStv in November. Liz Dziva, publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe

The other channel, Mindset Pop is aimed at primary school students and “providing a source of learning during the lockdown period”.

The channel started broadcasts on DStv this April and features educational programming covering content found in the early childhood development, primary school and early high school curricula. The channel aims at keeping children alert and in a mode of learning until schools re-open.

Mindset PoP delivers live lessons with six new hours each day. Content ranges from literacy, numeracy and maths to natural sciences and from English and life orientation art and physical education activities. A website is available for parents to download worksheets and information sheets to work through with the channel’s expert teachers and this website is promoted on the channel.

Even though lessons are based on the SA curriculum, Multichoice Zim says the lessons are also aligned to the Cambridge curriculum.

