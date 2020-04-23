Reuters Introduces Free Course To Help Journalists Identify & Tackle “Fake News”

Reuters has launched a free shot course to help journalists in their efforts to decipher between misinformation and accurate factual info.

The course titled, Identifying and Tackling Manipulated Media covers 3 of the following chapters;

How Can Media Be Manipulated? The New Threat of Deepfake/Synthetic Media What Can Newsrooms Do To Tackle Manipulated Media?

Reuters acknowledges that the spread of misinformation “is a significant and growing global problem” and has made a course which draws on their expertise to show course participants real world examples of how technology is being used to manipulate and detect manipulations.

With the existential threat of deepfakes casting a dark shadow over how misinformation will take a new and much more convincing form over the next few years, courses like the one on offer from Reuters will no doubt be necessary for journalists to realise the misinformation war they are going to be fighting in future.

You don’t necessarily have to be a journalist or working in media to take the course and if you’re interested in seeing what Reuters suggest be done about misinformation, you can find the Identifying and Tackling Manipulated Media course here.

