advertisement

Home » Media » DStv Announces Price Increase Coming Into Effect In June

DStv Announces Price Increase Coming Into Effect In June

Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

Multichoice Zimbabwe has announced a price increase coming into effect on the 1st of June 2020.

The media company has blamed the increase on the 14.5% VAT charge but makes sure to remind subscribers that this is the first upward review in 4 years.

PackageCurrent price per monthnew price per month
Lite$7$8
Access$11$13
Family$17$19
Compact$25$29
Compact Plus$40$45
Premium$65$75
HD PVR Premium$76$88
XtraView Access Fee$11$13
Indian$32$37

Most subscriptions have risen by palatable amounts but premium subscribers and those paying for HD PVR features will have to fork out as much as $10-$12 more than they currently do.

advertisement

DStv announcement of the price review also makes sure to remind subscribers that they’ve added new channels and also upgrade customers on lower packages to better packages at no cost in the past. Will that make the price review more palatable to customers? To some maybe but considering the state of the local economy – I imagine most won’t welcome the price increase.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/L7VqXgLLtN384v93xomb4W

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.