Local movie “Cook Off” has been announced as one of the new slate of titles coming to Netflix soon.
The release date is yet to be revealed, but Cook Off becomes one of many African shows and movies coming to the streaming platform, with other African shows such as the critically acclaimed Queen Sono debuting earlier this year
The film produced by Joe Njagu follows the story of a single mother whose life is turned upside down when her son enters her into a reality TV competition.
A refreshing view of contemporary life in Harare, Zimbabwe, told through the lens of a classic romantic comedy.Cook Off IMDb
Released in January 2018, the movie has been screened in over 10 countries and has picked up 6 awards including 2 awards at Cannes Film Festival 2020 (Best Feature Film & Best in Fest).
One thought on “Zim Romantic Comedy Coming To Netflix”
Looks interesting havent watched it though imma look for it. Why havent i seen it 🤔🤔 Zim or me 🤦🏾♂️