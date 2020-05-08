Zim To Participate In Afro-Caribbean eSports Invitational

Zimbabwe will take part in the Afro-Caribbean eSports Invitational taking place later this month (16 & 17 May). The invitational will have 14 of the following countries battle it out on FIFA 20 & Mortal Kombat for PS4;

Nigeria;

Guinea;

Zimbabwe;

Ghana;

Cameroon;

Senegal;

Morocco;

Jamaica;

Guadeloupe;

Santa Lucia;

Martinique;

Trinidad and Tobago;

Barbados;

The Bahamas

Zimbabwe eSports will hold a preselection event to pick the national representative for FIFA20 on the 10th of May. The event will be held online and the console of choice will be the PS4. If you want to register for that tournament you can do so here.

