DStv payments will be unavailable from 19 to 20 July due to scheduled maintenance

IMPORTANT NOTE

TO DStv CUSTOMERS

advertisement

Due to a scheduled systems upgrade, subscription payments will be unavailable between Sunday, 19 July at 21:00 until Monday, 20 July at 16:00.



DStv customers are encouraged to make payments before this time to avoid interruption in viewing.



We apologise for any inconvenience caused.



Please watch this space for more information or download the MyDStv app for regular updates.