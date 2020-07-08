Here’s how to calculate how many ZESA units you’ll get every time you purchase

When you think of Techzim, what comes to mind? Do you think we are a news publication first or a tech company first? Well, WE think , no wait we are a tech company first and we love to build things. That’s why we have built the ZESA Calculator.

The calculator as you’ve probably assumed by now works out how many ZESA units you’ll get for a certain amount.

How to calculate

The calculator is simple to use. First users will have to indicate if they’ve bought electricity before in the month since that will make a difference in the units you get. After specifying this detail you simply enter the amount you want (either in units or in ZW$). Voila! Here’s what the calculator looks like:

