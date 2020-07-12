Startups with at least 1 female co-founder called to apply for funding

FasterCapital (an incubator based in Dubai, UAE) is launched its yearly women round on 16th, Jun, 2020. The last women rounds of funding attracted more than 200 submissions from 50 different countries.

This funding round is open to startups that have one woman co-founder. You can apply regardless of the stage of the startup.

For those in the ideation phase

If you only have an idea and have or have not created your business plan yet, FasterCapital (FC) has a program that can help by creating/improving your business plan, creating a product, and investing 50% of the money you need to raise for technical development purposes. These services can be offered through FasterCapital’s Idea to Product program.

Those who already have a business

If you have a business already and you need a technical team for technical development purposes, FasterCapital will be glad to join you as a technical co-founder who will develop/create your product and invest 50% of the money you need to raise for that purpose.

Those looking to scale

If you have a product in place and you are looking to scale outside of the current, explore new markets, and improve your sales, you can join FCs Grow your Startup program.

