ZOL now has US$ prices for their internet packages. ZW$ is still the cheaper option

Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

I went on ZOL’s website yesterday and I was met with a new development. The Internet Service Provider (ISP) now has US$ pricing for each and every one of the packages listed on the site.

Fibroniks US$ pricing

PackageData capZW$ priceUS$ price
Fibroniks Zoom10GB$630.9411
Fibroniks Lite40GB$1 663.3929
Fibroniks basic essentials50GB$2 236.9739
Fibroniks family essentials100GB$5 104.89$89
Fibroniks Come Alive150GB$5 735.83$100
Fibroniks family entertainmentUnlimited$8 546.39$149
Fibroniks modern familyUnlimited$11 414.31$199
Fibroniks turbo packUnlimited$19 444.47$339

It seems paying in US$ is actually more expensive since the prices listed on ZOL’s website are using a ZW$:US$ rate of 57.35. This was the “official rate” 3 weeks ago but no longer reflects the official auction-rate which now lies at 68.89.

If you’re getting your US$ from the parallel market (which most people do) the rate there is around 80-84 and thus it is much cheaper to just keep paying for the packages in RTGS unless you have money to burn – pun definitely not intended.

PS: It might be that ZOL’s website is out of date and they’ve since adjusted those figures in-store to match the current rates. But at the time of writing that’s what’s on the site.

Wibroniks pricing

DatadurationZW$ priceUS$ price
2GB15 days + 15 days rolloverZ$172.07USD3
3GB15 days + 15 days rolloverZ$286.79USD5
5GB15 days + 15 days rolloverZ$573.58USD10
10GB15 days + 15 days rolloverZ$1,089.81USD19
15GB30 days + 30 days rolloverZ$1,376.60USD24
20GB30 days + 30 days rolloverZ$1,548.67USD27
25GB30 days + 30 days rolloverZ$1,892.82USD33
30GB30 days + 30 days rolloverZ$2,294.33USD40
60GB30 days + 30 days rolloverZ$3,441.50 USD60
100GB30 days + 30 days rolloverZ$4,588.67USD80
Unlimited30 days$6,825.64US$119

