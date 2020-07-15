ZOL now has US$ prices for their internet packages. ZW$ is still the cheaper option

I went on ZOL’s website yesterday and I was met with a new development. The Internet Service Provider (ISP) now has US$ pricing for each and every one of the packages listed on the site.
Fibroniks US$ pricing
|Package
|Data cap
|ZW$ price
|US$ price
|Fibroniks Zoom
|10GB
|$630.94
|11
|Fibroniks Lite
|40GB
|$1 663.39
|29
|Fibroniks basic essentials
|50GB
|$2 236.97
|39
|Fibroniks family essentials
|100GB
|$5 104.89
|$89
|Fibroniks Come Alive
|150GB
|$5 735.83
|$100
|Fibroniks family entertainment
|Unlimited
|$8 546.39
|$149
|Fibroniks modern family
|Unlimited
|$11 414.31
|$199
|Fibroniks turbo pack
|Unlimited
|$19 444.47
|$339
It seems paying in US$ is actually more expensive since the prices listed on ZOL’s website are using a ZW$:US$ rate of 57.35. This was the “official rate” 3 weeks ago but no longer reflects the official auction-rate which now lies at 68.89.
If you’re getting your US$ from the parallel market (which most people do) the rate there is around 80-84 and thus it is much cheaper to just keep paying for the packages in RTGS unless you have money to burn – pun definitely not intended.
PS: It might be that ZOL’s website is out of date and they’ve since adjusted those figures in-store to match the current rates. But at the time of writing that’s what’s on the site.
Wibroniks pricing
|Data
|duration
|ZW$ price
|US$ price
|2GB
|15 days + 15 days rollover
|Z$172.07
|USD3
|3GB
|15 days + 15 days rollover
|Z$286.79
|USD5
|5GB
|15 days + 15 days rollover
|Z$573.58
|USD10
|10GB
|15 days + 15 days rollover
|Z$1,089.81
|USD19
|15GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|Z$1,376.60
|USD24
|20GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|Z$1,548.67
|USD27
|25GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|Z$1,892.82
|USD33
|30GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|Z$2,294.33
|USD40
|60GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|Z$3,441.50
|USD60
|100GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|Z$4,588.67
|USD80
|Unlimited
|30 days
|$6,825.64
|US$119
