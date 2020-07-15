ZOL now has US$ prices for their internet packages. ZW$ is still the cheaper option

I went on ZOL’s website yesterday and I was met with a new development. The Internet Service Provider (ISP) now has US$ pricing for each and every one of the packages listed on the site.

Fibroniks US$ pricing

Package Data cap ZW$ price US$ price Fibroniks Zoom 10GB $630.94 11 Fibroniks Lite 40GB $1 663.39 29 Fibroniks basic essentials 50GB $2 236.97 39 Fibroniks family essentials 100GB $5 104.89 $89 Fibroniks Come Alive 150GB $5 735.83 $100 Fibroniks family entertainment Unlimited $8 546.39 $149 Fibroniks modern family Unlimited $11 414.31 $199 Fibroniks turbo pack Unlimited $19 444.47 $339

It seems paying in US$ is actually more expensive since the prices listed on ZOL’s website are using a ZW$:US$ rate of 57.35. This was the “official rate” 3 weeks ago but no longer reflects the official auction-rate which now lies at 68.89.

If you’re getting your US$ from the parallel market (which most people do) the rate there is around 80-84 and thus it is much cheaper to just keep paying for the packages in RTGS unless you have money to burn – pun definitely not intended.

PS: It might be that ZOL’s website is out of date and they’ve since adjusted those figures in-store to match the current rates. But at the time of writing that’s what’s on the site.

Wibroniks pricing

Data duration ZW$ price US$ price 2GB 15 days + 15 days rollover Z$172.07 USD3 3GB 15 days + 15 days rollover Z$286.79 USD5 5GB 15 days + 15 days rollover Z$573.58 USD10 10GB 15 days + 15 days rollover Z$1,089.81 USD19 15GB 30 days + 30 days rollover Z$1,376.60 USD24 20GB 30 days + 30 days rollover Z$1,548.67 USD27 25GB 30 days + 30 days rollover Z$1,892.82 USD33 30GB 30 days + 30 days rollover Z$2,294.33 USD40 60GB 30 days + 30 days rollover Z$3,441.50 USD60 100GB 30 days + 30 days rollover Z$4,588.67 USD80 Unlimited 30 days $6,825.64 US$119