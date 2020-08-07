CABS launches a service to send money to any number, here’s why it won’t work

At first glance this looked rather interesting. A service that allowed CABS account holders to send money to any mobile money number. That initial excitement faded though as I went deeper into CABS’ new service Send-to-Cell.

How does it work?

As mentioned before CABS customer can send money to any mobile money number regardless of whether the user has a CABS account or not. CABS customers can access this through the bank’s USSD code (*227#).

The first catch is that the recipient of the money has to create a CABS Textacash account in order to use the money. Recipients can also do this through CABS’ USSD code.

The second catch, the sender will incur a 3% service charge for sums over ZWL$100.00 on top of the Intermediary Money Transfer Tax (2% Tax).

Who is going to use this?

I am struggling to understand who this service was designed for. I can’t see what convenience this brings to CABS customers. A total of 5% in charges for a transaction as low as ZWL$100.00 doesn’t strike me as something that many people will line up to use

If we compare this to EcoCash going by their recent service charge increase, the 2% Tax kicks in for transactions ZWL$300.00 and above. That threshold makes charges for sums underneath ZWL$300.00 tolerable. Speaking of EcoCash, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who regularly transacts who doesn’t have an EcoCash wallet.

On the non-Textacash customer side of things, it would be simpler just to get the money over EcoCash or bank transfer. There is no caveat to that would draw non-CABS customer to register for Textacash.