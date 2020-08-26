EcoCash says if you have more than account, one that transacts more won’t be closed

Last week, we reported that the RBZ had announced with immediate effect that each individual would be allowed to only have one mobile money account. This means individuals with multiple EcoCash accounts will be affected.

The question that immediately came up was simple. “If I have two accounts which one will be closed?” Well, the MPS didn’t disclose how that would be done.

Which account will be closed?

We reached to EcoCash reps via Twitter customer support and they finally shed some light on this issue. Simply put if you have two or more accounts, the one(s) that transacts least will be closed.

Kindly note that the least transacting line will be closed. May you consider moving the funds to your most transacting line. EcoCash ZW message via Twitter

What happens if the account is closed before you move funds?

Regarding what would happen if an account(s) is closed before funds have been moved the representative I spoke to, only noted that those with accounts that are functional should move funds as soon as possible.