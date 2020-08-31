Econet data bundle prices increase by about 60%

Econet data bundle prices have been increased to match the prices set by the other mobile network operators. For whatever reason Econet lagged behind the other two (NetOne and Telecel) but this increase puts Econet in and around the same prices as the other two.

The new prices are as follows:

Econet data bundle prices

Daily data bundle

Data Allocation New Price (ZWL$) Old Price (ZWL$) 20 MB 13.00 8.00 40 MB 26.00 16.00 80 MB 51.00 32.00 150 MB 93.00 58.00 250 MB 152.00 95.00 600 MB 240.00 150.00 1200 MB 360.00 225.00

Weekly data Bundle

Data Allocation New Price (ZWL$) Old Price (ZWL$) 20 MB 13.00 8.00 60 MB 38.00 24.00 160 MB 101.00 63.00 250 MB 156.00 98.00 370 MB 192.00 120.00

Monthly data bundles

Data Allocation New Price (ZWL$) Old Price (ZWL$) 100 MB 67.00 42.00 270 MB 180.00 113.00 500 MB 320.00 200.00 700 MB 424.00 265.00 1 400 MB 800.00 500.00

Social media bundles

Daily Bundles

Data Package New Price (ZWL$) Old Price (ZWL$) 4MB WhatsApp and Pinterest 3.00 2.00 12MB WhatsApp and Pinterest 8.00 5.00 20MB WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai 13.00 8.00 20MB Facebook, Snapchat and Sasai 13.00 8.00 20MB Instagram and Sasai 10.00 6.00 20MB Twitter, LinkedIn and Sasai 10.00 6.00 45MB Instagram and Sasai 22.00 14.00 45MB Twitter, LinkedIn and Sasai 22.00 14.00 45MB WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai 29.00 18.00 45MB Facebook,SnapChat and Sasai 29.00 18.00

Weekly Bundles

Data Package New Price (ZWL$) Old Price (ZWL$) 65MB WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai 41.00 26.00 140MB WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai 84.00 53.00 140MB Facebook, SnapChat and Sasai 84.00 53.00 140MB Instagram and Sasai 60.00 38.00 140MB Twitter, LinkedIn and Sasai 60.00 38.00

Monthly Bundles

Data Package New Price (ZWL$) Old Price (ZWL$) 240MB WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai 139.00 87.00 400MB WhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai 228.00 143.00 400MB Facebook, SnapChat and Sasai 228.00 143.00 400MB Instagram and Sasai 156.00 98.00 400MB Twitter, LinkedIn and Sasai 156.00 98.00

Private Wi-Fi Bundles

Data New Price (ZWL$) Old Price (ZWL$) 8GB 960.00 $600 15GB 1 520.00 $950 25GB 2 400.00 $1 500 50GB 3 520.00 $2 200

