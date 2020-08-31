advertisement

Econet data bundle prices increase by about 60%

Posted by Valentine Muhamba

Econet data bundle prices have been increased to match the prices set by the other mobile network operators. For whatever reason Econet lagged behind the other two (NetOne and Telecel) but this increase puts Econet in and around the same prices as the other two.

The new prices are as follows:

Econet data bundle prices

Daily data bundle

Data Allocation New Price (ZWL$)Old Price (ZWL$)
20 MB13.008.00
40 MB26.0016.00
80 MB51.0032.00
150 MB93.0058.00
250 MB152.0095.00
600 MB240.00150.00
1200 MB360.00225.00

Weekly data Bundle

Data AllocationNew Price (ZWL$)Old Price (ZWL$)
20 MB13.008.00
60 MB38.0024.00
160 MB101.0063.00
250 MB156.0098.00
370 MB192.00120.00

Monthly data bundles

Data Allocation New Price (ZWL$)Old Price (ZWL$)
100 MB67.0042.00
270 MB180.00113.00
500 MB320.00200.00
700 MB424.00265.00
1 400 MB800.00500.00

Social media bundles

Daily Bundles

DataPackage New Price (ZWL$)Old Price (ZWL$)
4MBWhatsApp and Pinterest3.002.00
12MBWhatsApp and Pinterest8.005.00
20MBWhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai13.008.00
20MBFacebook, Snapchat and Sasai13.008.00
20MBInstagram and Sasai10.006.00
20MBTwitter, LinkedIn and Sasai10.006.00
45MBInstagram and Sasai22.0014.00
45MBTwitter, LinkedIn and Sasai22.0014.00
45MBWhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai29.0018.00
45MBFacebook,SnapChat and Sasai29.0018.00

Weekly Bundles

DataPackageNew Price (ZWL$)Old Price (ZWL$)
65MBWhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai41.0026.00
140MBWhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai84.0053.00
140MBFacebook, SnapChat and Sasai84.0053.00
140MBInstagram and Sasai60.0038.00
140MBTwitter, LinkedIn and Sasai60.0038.00

Monthly Bundles

DataPackageNew Price (ZWL$)Old Price (ZWL$)
240MBWhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai139.0087.00
400MBWhatsApp, Pinterest and Sasai228.00143.00
400MBFacebook, SnapChat and Sasai228.00143.00
400MBInstagram and Sasai156.0098.00
400MBTwitter, LinkedIn and Sasai156.0098.00

Private Wi-Fi Bundles

DataNew Price (ZWL$)Old Price (ZWL$)
8GB960.00$600
15GB1 520.00$950
25GB2 400.00$1 500
50GB3 520.00$2 200

