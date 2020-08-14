FBC was listening, as Civil Servants can now convert USD allowance via USSD

The ladies and gentlemen over at FBC must either have an ear to the ground or they had this one in the pipeline. A couple of days ago we reported that FBC was making facilities available for Civil Servants to liquidate their US$75 allowance over WhatsApp and email. As progressive as those moves are they are not very inclusive because of the way data prices are.

FBC in a tweet announced that they will be offering Civil Servants a facility to liquidate their allowance over FBC’s USSD platform.

This goes a long way to making this process a lot easier for the men and women of the Civil Service who are FBC customers. Their work is already difficult especially with a good number of them on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. More Banks should put this service into place.

