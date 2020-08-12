OneMoney has reviewed service fees

One Money has reviewed service fees. The new prices are as follows:

Transaction Tariffs

Lower Value ZWL$ Upper Value ZWL$ Bill Payment Merchant Payment 1.00 1.99 0.17 0.03 2.00 5.00 0.35 0.18 5.01 10.00 0.55 0.24 10.01 20.00 0.85 0.71 20.01 30.00 1.35 1.16 30.01 40.00 1.67 1.63 40.01 50.00 2.55 2.19 50.01 60.00 3.29 2.86 60.01 75.00 4.09 3.71 75.01 100.00 4.71 3.89 100.01 150.00 5.23 4.51 150.01 200.00 1.70% 4.81 200.01 300.00 1.70% 5.49 300.01 400.00 1.70% 6.36 400.01 500.00 1.70% 6.49 500.01 600.00 1.70% 1.60% 600.01 700.00 1.70% 1.60% 700.01 800.00 1.70% 1.60% 800.01 900.00 1.70% 1.60% 900.01 1000.00 1.70% 1.60% OneMoney

Debit Card & ZIPIT

Transaction Type Transaction Fee Debit Card 1.3% Min ZWL$5.00 Max ZWL$100.00 ZIPIT 1% Min ZWL$5.00 Max ZWL$200.00

Information Services

Service Fee ZWL$ Account History: Last 5 Transactions 1.00 Balance Enquiry 1.00 Change Language free Change Pin free

