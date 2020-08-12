OneMoney has reviewed service fees

One Money has reviewed service fees. The new prices are as follows:
Transaction Tariffs
OneMoney
|Lower Value ZWL$
|Upper Value ZWL$
|Bill Payment
|Merchant Payment
|1.00
|1.99
|0.17
|0.03
|2.00
|5.00
|0.35
|0.18
|5.01
|10.00
|0.55
|0.24
|10.01
|20.00
|0.85
|0.71
|20.01
|30.00
|1.35
|1.16
|30.01
|40.00
|1.67
|1.63
|40.01
|50.00
|2.55
|2.19
|50.01
|60.00
|3.29
|2.86
|60.01
|75.00
|4.09
|3.71
|75.01
|100.00
|4.71
|3.89
|100.01
|150.00
|5.23
|4.51
|150.01
|200.00
|1.70%
|4.81
|200.01
|300.00
|1.70%
|5.49
|300.01
|400.00
|1.70%
|6.36
|400.01
|500.00
|1.70%
|6.49
|500.01
|600.00
|1.70%
|1.60%
|600.01
|700.00
|1.70%
|1.60%
|700.01
|800.00
|1.70%
|1.60%
|800.01
|900.00
|1.70%
|1.60%
|900.01
|1000.00
|1.70%
|1.60%
Debit Card & ZIPIT
|Transaction
|Type Transaction Fee
|Debit Card
|1.3% Min ZWL$5.00 Max ZWL$100.00
|ZIPIT
|1% Min ZWL$5.00 Max ZWL$200.00
Information Services
|Service
|Fee ZWL$
|Account History: Last 5 Transactions
|1.00
|Balance Enquiry
|1.00
|Change Language
|free
|Change Pin
|free
