OneMoney has reviewed service fees

One Money has reviewed service fees. The new prices are as follows:

Transaction Tariffs

Lower Value ZWL$Upper Value ZWL$Bill PaymentMerchant Payment
1.001.990.170.03
2.005.000.350.18
5.0110.000.550.24
10.0120.000.850.71
20.0130.001.351.16
30.0140.001.671.63
40.0150.002.552.19
50.0160.003.292.86
60.0175.004.093.71
75.01100.004.713.89
100.01150.005.234.51
150.01200.001.70%4.81
200.01300.001.70%5.49
300.01400.001.70%6.36
400.01500.001.70%6.49
500.01600.001.70%1.60%
600.01700.001.70%1.60%
700.01800.001.70%1.60%
800.01900.001.70%1.60%
900.011000.001.70%1.60%
OneMoney

Debit Card & ZIPIT

Transaction Type Transaction Fee
Debit Card1.3% Min ZWL$5.00 Max ZWL$100.00
ZIPIT1% Min ZWL$5.00 Max ZWL$200.00

Information Services

Service Fee ZWL$
Account History: Last 5 Transactions1.00
Balance Enquiry1.00
Change Languagefree
Change Pinfree

