RBZ & Udugu hosting COVID-19 Fintech Hackathon. Apply here

Jointly held by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) & Udugu Institute the COVID-19 Fintech Hackathon aims to use Fintech to address the pandemic’s effects on healthcare, digital payments and economic recovery.

The hackathon taking place from 28 to 29 August will be held virtually. It’s open to anyone with a programming or business background. Sign up as an individual or a team (3-5 people). Participants will have 24 hours of hacking to develop FinTech solutions addressing COVID-19 effects.

Challenge topics

Healthcare – Bolster and disrupt healthcare sector, minimizing the COVID-19 effects on the mediacl and health industry.

Digital Payments – Ideate and work on a digital payment solutions that are all-encompassing

Economic Recovery – Collaborating and developing solutions that counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the Zimbabwean economy.

Prizes

Winning participants stand a chance to win up to USD $10k in prizes and will be fast-tracked to showcase their solutions at the Global Hackcelerator in Singapore later this year.

Participating candidates also stand a chance to get post-hackathon support from participating organisations such as Empretech, Udugu Institute, Eight2Five, IDBZ, ZIMNAT, BOOST Fellowship, British Council and ZimSelector.