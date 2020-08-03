advertisement

Home » Entertainment » Supersport is shaking up its channel line-up

Supersport is shaking up its channel line-up

Posted by Valentine Muhamba

SuperSport announced today that they are changing around their channel system by dropping the numbers and instead ordering them around individual sports.

The numbering system on SuperSport has been around for nearly two decades and SuperSport say that this new system is to make navigation easier for viewers. The channel shake up includes a new channel called Grandstand, this channel will host a feature sporting event from any of the sports categories in SuperSport’s new line up.

From the first of September, the new line up will be as follows:

advertisement
SuperSport Blitz Channel 200
SuperSport GrandstandChannel 201
SS PSLChannel 202
SS Premier LeagueChannel 203
La LigaChannel 204
FootballChannel 205
Variety 1 Channel 206
Variety 2Channel 207
Variety 3Channel 208
Variety 4Channel 209
Action Channel 210
RugbyChannel 211
Cricket Channel 212
GolfChannel 213
TennisChannel 214
MotorsportChannel 215
WWEChannel 236
MaximoChannel 241
ESPN Channel 218
ESPN 2Channel 219
SuperSport

SuperSport Football will host Serie A, additional EPL action, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

SuperSport Variety 1 will have cycling, swimming, any additional golf, cricket, tennis, rugby and football.

SuperSport Variety 2 will screen, gymnastics, squash, sailing hockey and any additional football

SuperSport Variety 3 will be showing, athletics, marathons, WWE Live, PSL and any additional football.

SuperSport Variety 4 will host, local sport, netball, schools rugby, Varsity Sports, Basketball National League, Multichoice Diski Challenge, SuperSport Rugby Challenge and WWE highlights

Packages

Premium will have all the channels listed above

Compact Plus:

  • SuperSport Blitz
  • SuperSport PSL
  • SuperSport Premier League
  • SuperSport La Liga
  • SuperSport Football
  • SuperSport Variety 1
  • SuperSport Variety 2
  • SuperSport Variety 3
  • SuperSport Variety 4
  • SuperSport Action
  • WWE
  • ESPN
  • ESPN 2

Compact:

  • SuperSport Blitz
  • SuperSport PSL
  • SuperSport Premier League
  • SuperSport La Liga
  • SuperSport Football
  • SuperSport Variety 3
  • SuperSport Variety 4
  • WWE
  • ESPN

Family:

  • SuperSport Blitz
  • SuperSport La Liga
  • SuperSport Football
  • SuperSport Variety 4
  • WWE

Access:

  • SuperSport Blitz
  • SuperSport Variety 4

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.