Supersport is shaking up its channel line-up

SuperSport announced today that they are changing around their channel system by dropping the numbers and instead ordering them around individual sports.
The numbering system on SuperSport has been around for nearly two decades and SuperSport say that this new system is to make navigation easier for viewers. The channel shake up includes a new channel called Grandstand, this channel will host a feature sporting event from any of the sports categories in SuperSport’s new line up.
From the first of September, the new line up will be as follows:
|SuperSport Blitz
|Channel 200
|SuperSport Grandstand
|Channel 201
|SS PSL
|Channel 202
|SS Premier League
|Channel 203
|La Liga
|Channel 204
|Football
|Channel 205
|Variety 1
|Channel 206
|Variety 2
|Channel 207
|Variety 3
|Channel 208
|Variety 4
|Channel 209
|Action
|Channel 210
|Rugby
|Channel 211
|Cricket
|Channel 212
|Golf
|Channel 213
|Tennis
|Channel 214
|Motorsport
|Channel 215
|WWE
|Channel 236
|Maximo
|Channel 241
|ESPN
|Channel 218
|ESPN 2
|Channel 219
SuperSport Football will host Serie A, additional EPL action, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.
SuperSport Variety 1 will have cycling, swimming, any additional golf, cricket, tennis, rugby and football.
SuperSport Variety 2 will screen, gymnastics, squash, sailing hockey and any additional football
SuperSport Variety 3 will be showing, athletics, marathons, WWE Live, PSL and any additional football.
SuperSport Variety 4 will host, local sport, netball, schools rugby, Varsity Sports, Basketball National League, Multichoice Diski Challenge, SuperSport Rugby Challenge and WWE highlights
Packages
Premium will have all the channels listed above
Compact Plus:
- SuperSport Blitz
- SuperSport PSL
- SuperSport Premier League
- SuperSport La Liga
- SuperSport Football
- SuperSport Variety 1
- SuperSport Variety 2
- SuperSport Variety 3
- SuperSport Variety 4
- SuperSport Action
- WWE
- ESPN
- ESPN 2
Compact:
- SuperSport Blitz
- SuperSport PSL
- SuperSport Premier League
- SuperSport La Liga
- SuperSport Football
- SuperSport Variety 3
- SuperSport Variety 4
- WWE
- ESPN
Family:
- SuperSport Blitz
- SuperSport La Liga
- SuperSport Football
- SuperSport Variety 4
- WWE
Access:
- SuperSport Blitz
- SuperSport Variety 4
