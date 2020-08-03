Supersport is shaking up its channel line-up

SuperSport announced today that they are changing around their channel system by dropping the numbers and instead ordering them around individual sports.

The numbering system on SuperSport has been around for nearly two decades and SuperSport say that this new system is to make navigation easier for viewers. The channel shake up includes a new channel called Grandstand, this channel will host a feature sporting event from any of the sports categories in SuperSport’s new line up.

From the first of September, the new line up will be as follows:

SuperSport Blitz Channel 200 SuperSport Grandstand Channel 201 SS PSL Channel 202 SS Premier League Channel 203 La Liga Channel 204 Football Channel 205 Variety 1 Channel 206 Variety 2 Channel 207 Variety 3 Channel 208 Variety 4 Channel 209 Action Channel 210 Rugby Channel 211 Cricket Channel 212 Golf Channel 213 Tennis Channel 214 Motorsport Channel 215 WWE Channel 236 Maximo Channel 241 ESPN Channel 218 ESPN 2 Channel 219 SuperSport

SuperSport Football will host Serie A, additional EPL action, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

SuperSport Variety 1 will have cycling, swimming, any additional golf, cricket, tennis, rugby and football.

SuperSport Variety 2 will screen, gymnastics, squash, sailing hockey and any additional football

SuperSport Variety 3 will be showing, athletics, marathons, WWE Live, PSL and any additional football.

SuperSport Variety 4 will host, local sport, netball, schools rugby, Varsity Sports, Basketball National League, Multichoice Diski Challenge, SuperSport Rugby Challenge and WWE highlights

Packages

Premium will have all the channels listed above

Compact Plus:

SuperSport Blitz

SuperSport PSL

SuperSport Premier League

SuperSport La Liga

SuperSport Football

SuperSport Variety 1

SuperSport Variety 2

SuperSport Variety 3

SuperSport Variety 4

SuperSport Action

WWE

ESPN

ESPN 2

Compact:

SuperSport Blitz

SuperSport PSL

SuperSport Premier League

SuperSport La Liga

SuperSport Football

SuperSport Variety 3

SuperSport Variety 4

WWE

ESPN

Family:

SuperSport Blitz

SuperSport La Liga

SuperSport Football

SuperSport Variety 4

WWE

Access:

SuperSport Blitz

SuperSport Variety 4