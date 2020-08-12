TelOne Centre for Learning to host webinar on digital marketing strategies

TelOne Centre for Learning (TCFL) is partnering with a local digital marketing agency – SocialMe to host a free online workshop on how you develop a digital marketing strategy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many businesses understand that digital marketing is something they should invest in but aren’t sure how to get a good return on their digital marketing efforts.

TCFL & SocialMe’s webinar will focus on the platforms businesses can use along with the type of content they need to make to appeal. The webinar will also touch on how businesses can use digital marketing to generate leads and sales for the business.

Lastly, the Digital Marketing Strategy webinar will explore the world of analytics and how businesses can measure and analyse their interactions with (potential) customers on the internet.

TCFL’s Digital Marketing Strategy Webinar will be hosted on their Facebook page on the 13th of August at 11 am.

