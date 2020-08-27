ZOL closes Harare shopafter staff members test positive for COVID-19

ZOL has announced that it will be indefinitely closing down branches in Harare after staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

The internet service provider explained the situation via their Twitter account. Read the statement below:

We regret to announce that some of our staff members tested positive to COVID-19 and are now quarantined. Strict measures around contact tracing and testing have been taken on these cases as guided by the Ministry of Health. We, therefore, wish to inform you that all of our Harare branches are closed for a COVID-19 disinfection exercise. advertisement ZOL via Twitter

Alternatively ZOL customers can use the following channels to get in touch with the company;

Technical support team – support@zol.co.zw

Billing team – billing@zol.co.zw

Sales team – sales@zol.co.zw

How ironic

At the beginning of August, Techzim reported that ZOLs support staffers were staging a go-slow protest. An anonymous tip alerted us of this and one of the reasons for protesting was that staffers didn’t have adequate protective clothing. That section of the email read;

Currently, the staff was working from the office and yet had no protective measures that were implemented to safeguard them, e.g sharing equipment, not being tested regularly, no incentives whatsoever for the sacrifice they are doing during the pandemic whilst their other departments are being well protected taken care off.

At the time, we asked ZOL for a response regarding this email and other details we had unearthed and unfortunately, the issue of PPEs wasn’t addressed in their response.