African startup launches recruitment platform for data scientists

Ever heard of Zindi? If not, it’s a platform that connects data scientists to companies/individuals that need their problems solved using data science. The same startup is launching a recruitment platform to help organisations find data science talent.

Zindi will rely on it’s own network of over 18 000 data scientists globally to match companies and organisations with the right talent.

Zindi has the largest community of data scientists in Africa, which makes us uniquely positioned to help organisations find the talent they are looking for. We are proud to be pioneering a data-driven, evidence-based approach to data science recruitment in Africa to ensure you get candidates with the proven skills you need. advertisement

Filling a gap!

Primarily a data science competition platform, Zindi is launching zindi.africa/jobs in response to a clear need from organisations operating in Africa. Many of the companies Zindi works with have expressed their frustrations in not being able to find the right talent in Africa for their needs through traditional channels.

On the other hand, Zindi says that in two years they’ve accumulated the “largest pool of talented, passionate data scientists in Africa”, many of whom are looking for work: 55% of Zindi users are actively looking for their next professional opportunity.

These users cover a wide range of data science skills and languages, and 75% have a bachelor’s degree or higher qualification. Many are new to the data science field, but approximately half of them boast more than a year of data science experience.

Zindi data scientists also have a demonstrated entrepreneurial, can-do mindset. More than 50% of our users are engaged in or thinking about creating a startup within the machine learning and AI space.

Zindi probably saw the opportunity before launching as they say they were already helping other users on the platform get jobs;

Zindi is proud to have already helped place several candidates with our partners around Africa. This includes recruiting a data scientist for a COVID-19 response project in the Democratic Republic of Congo for GSMA, and placing the winners of a recent Zindi competition to implement their air quality forecasting solution for AirQo in Uganda.

The exciting thing about Zindi in my view has always been the fact that we have data scientists looking to solve Africa’s problems whilst actually having experienced the problems on the platform first-hand. For African companies getting talent – Zindi Jobs will definitely be attractive because of that added bonus of getting talent that understands the African reality.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.