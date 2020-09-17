BancABC launches “City Hopper” local remittance service

BancABC has launched a local remittance service called City Hopper. This service will allow customers to send foreign currency between cities in Zimbabwe instantly. City Hopper will be available to all customers whether are a BankABC customer or not.

‘We are launching the City Hopper – a domestic remittance service to address the nationwide challenge of sending foreign currency across the country for the wider public or for those who want to support their families or pay for goods and services and other business activities in foreign currency’. Lance Mambondiani, CEO BancABC

Anyone can walk into a BancABC branch and transfer a sum as low US$10. The sender will only have to produce their I.D number, phone number and address on the deposit slip. The receiver can access the transferred funds instantly and will have to produce their ID and reference number in order to cash out the funds.

advertisement

City Hopper will be available at BancABC branches nationwide. The service will also be available at Pick’n’Pay kiosks starting with the one Pick’n’Pay Aspindale where BancABC already has a presence. Plans are well underway to expand to more Pick’n’Pay stores nationwide.

Similar to international remittance services like Western Union, Money Gram, and World Remit. City Hopper aims to provide another avenue that individuals can send and receive USD through formal channels but locally.

There are services like Mukuru that offer city to city remittance. The competitiveness of City Hopper will be determined by the charges for local transfers. But as an addition to the current services already on offer this, in my opinion, just increases the convenience for the public, and that’s a massive plus.