EcoCash sets deadline for multiple accounts for the 6th of September 2020

In adherence to the Monetary Policy Statement put out by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. Individuals are no longer allowed to have multiple EcoCash accounts.

In a message sent out to customers Ecocash said the following:

Public Announcement advertisement If you have 2 or more EcoCash lines dial *150# option 5 to select your primary wallet on or before 6 September 2020. EcoCash

This means that if you have more than one account you will have select the one you want to keep. It stands to reason that you will also have to transfer the funds to the EcoCash wallet you want to keep.

Today is the deadline so if you have multiple EcoCash accounts it’s best to move any funds in order to avoid any complications.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.