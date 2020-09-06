EcoCash sets deadline for multiple accounts for the 6th of September 2020

In adherence to the Monetary Policy Statement put out by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. Individuals are no longer allowed to have multiple EcoCash accounts.
In a message sent out to customers Ecocash said the following:
Public Announcement
If you have 2 or more EcoCash lines dial *150# option 5 to select your primary wallet on or before 6 September 2020.EcoCash
This means that if you have more than one account you will have select the one you want to keep. It stands to reason that you will also have to transfer the funds to the EcoCash wallet you want to keep.
Today is the deadline so if you have multiple EcoCash accounts it’s best to move any funds in order to avoid any complications.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/Dm4Z0P0I7fz3KtjVj454jX
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.