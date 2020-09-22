Mobile operators make over “500% in losses” due to Zim economic crisis

The Post and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) released the abridged sector performance report for Q2 2020. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were palpable when it came to industries like the postal sector. The other inescapable force that affected the performance of the sector in Q2 was the deteriorating Zimbabwean economy. No sector felt this more than the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) who collectively made losses of more than 500% in Q2.

The reading of the report starts off on an encouraging note. In Q2 mobile network operators were able to grow profits by 45.8% recording ZWL$3 billion which is up from the ZWL$2.1 posted in Q1. However, when operating costs inclusive of foreign currency losses are accounted for, a figure that stands at ZWL$16 billion. The picture quickly becomes grim.

“The increase in operating expenditure is attributable to the inflationary operating environment. The telecommunications sector is also capital intensive and heavily reliant on debt financing, the fluctuations in the exchange rate have resulted in huge exchange losses on debts to be serviced.” advertisement POTRAZ Q2 2020 Sector Performance Report

Econet and other MNOs are reliant on foreign currency in order to finance some of their operations. MNOs will have, for example, borrowed forex earlier in the year when the rate was lower. But with the out of control nature of the exchange rate in Q2 of 2020 (and beyond), MNOs will have to pay back that forex at the current exchange rate.

If we are to look the money that they actually made which is ZWL$3 billion. When that figure is compared to the debt that is inclusive of foreign currency losses which is ZWL$16 billion. The losses they have made in Q2 are well over 500%.

This is very concerning because how do MNOs stay afloat? The revenue that all three MNOs collectively posted in Q2 is dwarfed by the cost it takes to run the business.