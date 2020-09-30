advertisement

Home » Insights » Nearly 40% of companies say the transition to remote work was easier than expected

Nearly 40% of companies say the transition to remote work was easier than expected

Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

COVID-19 has changed the way we work and a recent survey by Hubstaff illustrates this clearly. Hubstaff surveyed 400 business owners/managers in the US to establish how businesses had adapted thus far and what they intended to do after the pandemic.

Hubstaff made the infographic below with their findings. Whilst I’m aware that the context of US-based companies is rarely reflective of how local companies work, I still found Hubstaff’s findings interesting and I think they can be of use to local companies also considering revising their approach post-pandemic;

advertisement

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.