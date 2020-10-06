Apple will unveil the iPhone 12 on the 13th of October

The announcement of a new iPhone is among the most anticipated events of the year. This year hasn’t been like all the other years when new iPhones were announced in late September. I can imagine there are those who have been chomping at the bit to know what it will look like and what features it will have. Well, the wait is going to be over soon. Apple has sent out invites to an event to be held on the 13th of October at 7 PM CAT (10 AM, Pacific Time). With all the other Apple mobile devices already out, this event points to the official launch of the iPhone 12.

Reports suggest that there will be multiple versions of the iPhone 12. There is going to be a Pro version as well as 2 other versions of the standard iPhone 12. Apple is reportedly going to diversify the sizes of the iPhone 12. The first, according to a report by Engadget, is going to have a 5.4-inch display (around 14cm) which is around the size of the iPhone SE. On the other end of the spectrum, Apple is reportedly going to reveal a version of the iPhone12 with a 6.7-inch (about 17cm), which would be the largest yet.

One spec that is going to be particularly important is 5G connectivity. Apple’s biggest competitor Samsung has launched several 5G smartphones this year (Note 20, Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy S20). It would be quite shocking if none of the devices Apple unveils are without 5G.

Whatever happens, there will be a lot of debate and chatter over the new iPhones. It will be interesting to see what Apple has in store with its new generation of smartphones.