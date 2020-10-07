advertisement

BancABC & NashTV team up for a dancehall vs traditional live show

BancABC & NashTV team up for a dancehall vs traditional live show

BancABC NashTV
Posted by Valentine Muhamba

BancABC and NashTV have joined forces for a Dancehall vs Traditional live show. The event looks like a promotional event for BancABC’s domestic remittance service City Hopper. This I think is an interesting move by BancABC. NashTV is a good partner because of the success of its Color Vibes unfiltered artist experience that was held a couple of months ago.

I am sure that we can all agree that Jah Master’s Hello Mwari was a cut above. The video has almost two and a half million views on YouTube.

The performance became an international event of sorts. A clipping of a reaction video to that performance by That Fire LA made the rounds on Twitter.

The man of the hour Jah Master is the headline act for the team dancehall.

@BancABC

The other acts listed to perform (going by the flyer) are Seh Calaz, Mbira Dzenharira and Tombaoga. The event will be held tomorrow the 8th of October at 21:00 on NashTV’s Facebook page.

