EcoCash joins ZimSwitch, you can now send money from EcoCash to OneMoney and other accounts directly

Last month the RBZ’s Monetary Policy Statement revealed that the date for ZimSwitch becoming the National Switch was the 30th of September. That date was an extension for the previous date set which was the 15th of August. The initial date that was set was a little ambitious because the integration that the RBZ required of EcoCash and other mobile money operators was very complicated.

Well, the final deadline has passed and it appears that EcoCash was able to get it over the line. If you dial *151# under “Send Money” (Option 1) you will see an option that says “Send to Account” (Option 5) and that option reveals all the different accounts that you can now send money to:

After selecting the bank account or mobile money wallet you want to send to:

Enter the account number

Enter the amount

The reference for the transfer

Confirm transaction

On the EcoCash App

On the EcoCash mobile app there is an option at the top right corner that says “Send to Account”:

You can then scroll through all the accounts and mobile money wallets and select the one you want.

Throughout the early morning, we have been trying to send money from EcoCash to OneMoney as well as Bank Accounts. On both platforms USSD and mobile app, we are yet to complete a transaction. On USSD the error message is “Invalid MMI error” and on EcoCash’s mobile app the transaction is saying failed.

Errors are coming up in attempts to other mobile money as well as sending money to bank accounts.