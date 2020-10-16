Google Search will now let you hum or sing to identify the song stuck in your head

Every so often there is a melody that crosses everyone’s mind. Some people are lucky enough to be able to identify the artist or some of the lyrics. There are those, myself included, who can sit with a melody for days on end trying to identify the song title or the artist. In a situation like this, applications like Shazam aren’t of any help. Shazam would need the actual song playing in order to identify it. Well, Google has tapped into the power of artificial intelligence to bring us something that many have sorely needed. You can now hum, sing, or whistle the song in your head and Google Search will do the rest.

To try this out, go to the Google app on your device or the Google Search widget and tap on the microphone. All you have to do is say “what’s this song” or you can click on the “Search for this song” button. You’ll then have to hum the tune for 10 to 15 seconds and the Google will bring up results. Alternatively, you can use Google Assistant by saying “Hello Google, what’s this song”.

I have been playing around with this feature and it works most of the time. The only thing that’s limiting its success rate is probably my inability to hold a tune. Nevertheless, I think it’s a really cool feature and I can see myself using it regularly.

advertisement