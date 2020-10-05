Tisu vanhu vacho – a Techzim podcast

Tisu vanhu vacho, vanhu vacho vapi? the people behind Techzim’s articles, videos and social media. Introducing the crew, we have our video wizard and Swiss Army knife Edwin. Our social media manager who has been keeping things ticking on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram Shamie. Last but not least, the two guys behind the articles Farai and Valentine.
The Podcast is a chance for all of us to share things that we find, interesting, noteworthy, controversial or all of the above. It’s relaxed, informal and is a platform for us to share our ideas and opinions.
On this episode we talk about:
- Traditional gender roles in Zimbabwe
- PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, which one is the best value for money
- How we all ended up at Techzim
- COVID-19 vaccine video by Wendover Productions that outlines the logistical issues of getting the vaccine across the globe
Tisu vanhu vacho podcast links
You can also listen to the Podcast using the links below:
Like all good conversations the more opinions the better. You can join in the conversation whether it’s on the comments section or on social media using the hashtag #tisuvanhuvacho.
