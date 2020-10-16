Vaya partners with SA company to deliver groceries from across the border

Cassava Smartech’s Vaya has partnered with South African eCommerce retailer Thumela eKhaya. The partnership will allow Zimbos to order groceries and have them delivered back home using Vaya.

The goods on offer will not only be from South Africa but will also include some of the

Cutting out the middleman

For a long time Zimbabweans have been buying groceries from South Africa and relying on runners to ensure that those groceries reach them. The reliance on runners meant that there was a premium to be paid to the runner who buys the groceries and ensures that they get here in one piece.

Thumela eKhaya and Vaya are trying cut the middlemen out – You buy from Thumela and Vaya acts as the last mile logistics provider who gets the thing to your doorstep. The press release from Cassava makes as much clear;

Gone are the days of losing goods to unregistered runners where one will not have any recourse if something goes wrong. The business is committed to total customer satisfaction. All goods transiting from Johannesburg to Zimbabwe have full Goods in Transit insurance and in the rare event that goods are not delivered, damaged or there is partial order delivery, Thumela eKhaya will replace or offer a refund Peterson Tengende – Thumela eKhaya’s Chief Executive Officer

At the moment the payment methods suggest the service is primarily being marketed to people in the diaspora. Once payment is done, through VISA or MasterCard, last mile delivery is facilitated by VAYA within 24 to 72 hours right to the doorstep of the recipient.

Compared directly to runners, the one thing I think Thumela lacks at the moment is options. The groceries are more limited than what runners offer but maybe that added convenience of having things delivered in 72 hours at most will be more attractive to consumers

Additional convenient payment options are also available for those residing in South Africa, via bank cash deposit and voucher payment options using a network of shops throughout the country.

Beyond Zimbabwe, Vaya is looking to expand the partnership to countries which include Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia.