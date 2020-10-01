ZESA increased by 50% last week then by another 50% today and it will increase by 50% on 1 November

So we are getting dizzy with the electricity tariff increases. On 23rd September (just over a week ago) we reported a 50% increase on ZESA tariffs. Today (1 October 2020), those tariffs increased by another 50%.

Effectively it means ZESA tariffs are now 125% (more than 2 times) what they were 8 days ago. The story doesn’t seem to end there though, we should brace for another 50% increase in a month. Here’s a communique from the Zimbabwe energy regulator authorising this:

