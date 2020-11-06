EcoCash system maintenance to disrupt bank to wallet services

EcoCash has announced that they will be carrying out a planned system maintenance from 23:00 on the 7th of November 2020 to 06:00 on the 8th of November 2020.

The full statement reads as follows:

Customer Notice Planned System Maintenance advertisement

Dear Valued Customer,

Please be advised that we will be carrying out a planned maintenance on the EcoCash system from 11 pm on Saturday the 7th of November 2020 to 6 am on Sunday the 8th of November 2020. During this period customers will not be able to access the following services; 1. All Banking Services (Bank to Wallet & Wallet to Bank) 2. All incoming and outgoing ZimSwitch transactions.

All other EcoCash Services will be available and working normally during this period. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. @EcoCash