Top 200 most influential African women on Twitter features 2 Zimbabweans

The Women in Africa initiative and Smart Data Power released the Top 200 Most Influential African Women on Twitter. The list was compiled based on a study conducted on all geolocated Twitter users in Africa and the focus was on women who fit the following profiles:

Politicians

Businesswomen

Journalists

Opinion Leaders

Personalities from Civil Society

The rankings were weighted based on the number of followers, engagement represented countries and date of account creation. The list features women from 24 African countries and a good proportion of them (137 out of 200) are from South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt. South Africa came in with 58 entries, however, Nigeria headlined the Top 5 with 3 entries:

Linda Ikeji (Nigeria Blogger) Professor Thuli Madonsela (South African Advocate and Law Professor) Tonto Dikeh (Nigerian Actress) Bouthaina Kamel (Egyptian TV Anchor, Activist and Politician) Rita Dominic (Nigerian Actress)

Zimbabwe was represented on the rankings by former Member of Parliament and Lawyer Jessie Majome and Politician Linda Tsungirirai Masarira, they were ranked number 124 and 143 respectively.

Hearty congratulations to them both

