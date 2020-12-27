Love code ? Techzim is hiring developers

2020 was quite an eventful year for Techzim as it was for the world at large. For 2021 we have a lot more ambitions that we’d like to achieve and we’d love it if you’d join our technology team.

So what’s the job description ?

Well, we have a number of projects that cover web and mobile development.

This means you’ll be working across different environments and should expect to be switching constantly even when working on one feature.

The programming languages that we currently use are PHP, JavaScript (both frontend and backend) and Kotlin. In short, that’s about it, more details can be shared in the interview.

So how do you apply ?

Please send an email to hey@techzim.co.zw with:

A brief description of what you consider the most important tech related thing you learned in 2020.

One project of yours that you’re most proud of and a link to said project.

One thing that can be improved on techzim.market and how you’d go about making the improvement.

We really hate CVs so please don’t send us your CV. We prefer to hear from you in a human voice.

This call for applications closes at end day Thursday 31 December 2020.

I look forward to hearing from you. All the best !!

PS: Techzim is fully remote so you can apply from Mars or wherever you are.