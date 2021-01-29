Tisu Vanhu Vacho Ep 15: Are Zim’s Universities producing useless graduates?

Tisu vanhu vacho (Episode 15), vanhu vacho vapi? The people behind Techzim’s articles, videos and social media. Introducing the crew, we have our video wizard and Swiss Army knife – Edwin. Our social media manager who has been keeping things ticking on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – Shamie. Last but not least, Valentine writer and aspiring podcaster.

The Podcast is a chance for all of us to share things that we find, interesting, noteworthy, controversial or all of the above. We all have differing opinions on a number of subjects and topics so we don’t always land on the page. But that’s the beauty of it, we get to disagree, and learn from one another.

This podcast is an opportunity for us to interact with each other and with you about a range of issues .

Tisu vanhu vacho episode 15

On this episode, we talk about Acie Lumumba’s tweet about Zim Universities producing useless graduates.

https://twitter.com/acielumumba/status/1352882502847909891?s=20

Is he right?

What factors (as far as we can figure) could contribute to his statement being true or false?

How far does it actually go? Are we looking at just Universities or does it start from home?

Like all good conversations the more opinions the better. You can join in the conversation whether it’s on the comments section or on social media using the hashtag #tisuvanhuvacho.

