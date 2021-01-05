University accommodation startup “The Housing Hub” has launched a website

The Housing Hub is an online platform that offers accommodation to students seeking off-campus premises. I am sure there are many of you who are already aware of Housing Hub, earlier this year they polled the Techzim community on what they should name their app. Housing Hub has recently launched a website and it is aesthetically impressive.

By that I mean, it’s very easy on the eyes, one of the more pleasant to look at websites I have seen (just my opinion). So the first thing you’ll need to do is to sign up, you’ll need to fill in the usual details (name, email and contact) but they have also added a slot for a next of kin and their contact. This I think is a really nice touch as it allows them to have some sort of record of who to contact in the event of an emergency.

After all that is complete, you will get a confirmation code sent to your email and then you are all set. After that, you’ll select your location and the corresponding University to find the best property for you.

The Housing Hub is not only for Students

The website also has options for landlords, agents and for businesses. You can list your property on Housing Hub. There are also fetures like Transport and Work opportunities that are advertised to be coming soon.

On the downside, the site is a little sparsely populated at the moment but that might just be at launch. Covid might also have something to do with that. To the best of my knowledge, there aren’t that any institutions open and with the lockdown now in back effect, I’m guessing that most property owners won’t have anything listed until there is the stability that will allow for universities to open.

