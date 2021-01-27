Video: Young African and Aspiring – Nyeleti Furumele founder of #BossGirl

Edwin Chabuka ( )
Posted Jan 27, 2021 in Entrepreneurship , Startups and Video · 1 min read
   
No comments

Africa has a number unique challenges and many of those are being addressed by the youth of the continent. Young African and Aspiring is where we give those young people a chance to tell their stories about the changes they are effecting in their societies and communities.

This isn’t limited to tech and startups but to anyone who is working to build a better Africa.
#YAA #YoungAfricanAspiring

