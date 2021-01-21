ZESA warns of possible load shedding due to fault at Hwange Power Station

ZESA has announced that there is a technical fault at Hwange Power station causing a limited supply of electricity.

The statement reads as follows:

ZESA HOLDINGS (PVT) LTD
POWER SUPPLY UPDATE ZESA

Holdings would like to advise its valued customers countrywide that there is limited power supply in the national grid due to a technical fault at Hwange Power Station.


The technical fault will result in load curtailment of about 200MW during the evening peak period of 1600hrs to 1900hrs. Restoration of service to optimum levels is currently underway and customers are advised to use the available power sparingly.

Customers will be updated as the situation improves. The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.


Stakeholder Relations-21 January 2021

ZETDC

