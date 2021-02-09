Applications are now open for online digital health accelerator

The Next Health Accelerator is an initiative that supports innovators offering solutions in the Sexual and Reproductive Health sector particularly on those with a particular emphasis on self-care.
Next Health is welcoming all startups across Africa with an MVP (minimum viable product).
Startups will be selected based on the:
- Strength of the team
- Dedication
- Passion of the founders
- Potential market size
- Unique value proposition of their product or service.
Startups applying for the program must have a female founder or co-founder
Applications close on the 14th of February 2021 and you can find the application form in the link here.
