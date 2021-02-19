Skrill to stop serving Zimbabwe in April

Skrill the popular digital wallet has announced in an email to its Zimbabwean customers that it will cease providing services in the country in April.



We regret to inform you that Skrill will soon cease to provide services to customers registered in your country.

Your account will stay active until 20 April 2021. On this date, your Skrill account will automatically be closed. Until 20 April 2021, you will still be able to transact and withdraw funds from your account, but you will not be able to upload further funds to your account.

For those who may have never heard of Skrill, its a payments facilitator that was founded in 2001. It then spread to 120 countries across the globe and allowed customers to trade in 40 currencies. On top of being a wallet it offers cross-border payments via it’s remittance service Skrill Money Transfer.

Another feature of Skrill that made it particularly popular was that it allows customers to buy and sell cryptos. This is a feature that we recently saw PayPal launch not so long ago.

To those familiar with the platform they may have seen this coming because Skrill stopped opening accounts in Zimbabwe some time ago. This might not have at the time been the portend of an eventual exit but I am sure many speculated that it was coming.

Its complete withdrawal from Zimbabwe is unfortunate. And further limits the financial freedom that those who managed to open accounts way back enjoyed.