TelOne signs multi-year deal with Eutelsat Communications

Posted Feb 2, 2021 in Telecommunications
   
Global satellite operator, Eutelsat Communications has signed a multi-year KONNECT service contract TelOne Zimbabwe. The multi-year deal sees Eutelsat deliver Ka-band satellite broadband services to the state-owned telecoms company, according to report by Via Satellite.

“By securing this premium capacity and service we will be able to pursue our mission of offering fast, reliable broadband services at an affordable price to homes, businesses, educational institutions and government departments all over Zimbabwe.”

“We are passionate about making long-lasting and meaningful connections through our services, and this will now become a reality for customers in even the remotest regions, in line within our vision for a digitally enabled society by 2023.”

Chipo Mtasa, TelOne Managing Director

TelOne and Eutelsat’s partnership kicks off in March and the Eutelsat KONNECT satellite brings 75 Gbps Ka-band capacity via 65 spot beams to an area extending from Europe to Sub Saharan Africa.

