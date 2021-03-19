Hack Covid is looking for COVID-19 funds & vaccination data solutions
Hack Covid is a virtual Hackathon that is happening from the 22nd to the 28th of March 2020. The challenge that Hack Covid has put up to willing participants is “How can we best visualize utilization of COVID funds and vaccination data”.

Interested parties should be comprised of up to three-member teams with team members being between the ages of 18 – 35. The hackathon is open to individuals but if you are coming as a team, you should have at least one female member.

Selected participants will be given data sets and access to Hack Covid’s API to help develop a solution.

You can apply for Hackathon with the link here

