Liquid Telecom is now Liquid Intelligent Technologies

Africa’s biggest digital infrastructure provider Liquid Telecom is rebranding. The giant will now be known as Liquid Intelligent Technologies the company announced today.

The rebrand to Liquid Intelligent Technologies highlights the company’s full product range which now goes beyond ICT infrastructure. Liquid is now in Cloud Services, Cybersecurity and other services it has added to its product catalogue.

“Our ongoing investment in our networks and data centres across Africa has uniquely positioned us to utilise our infrastructure to accelerate the availability of new intelligent technologies including the high computing power of the Cloud, Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security to our customers. We are now excited to be executing our vision of bringing new technological opportunities to the market with a highly differentiated product set supported by our existing infrastructure and digital innovation.” advertisement Nic Rudnick, Group Chief Executive Officer, Liquid Intelligent Technologies

Liquid’s expansion has been underscored by the acquisition of Quattro Business Group’s Middle East and Africa Operations. QBS is one of the market leaders in the Microsoft Dynamic Partners ecosystem. The company has over 800 partners in 25 countries and the acquisition gave Liquid a more well-rounded product catalogue.

This acquisition is core to our strategy to deepen our cloud service offerings by bringing award-winning Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions to our digital ecosystem – enhancing the competitiveness of African enterprises at a global scale and is in line with our mission to build Africa’s digital future.” David Behr, Liquid Telecom Group’s Chief Digital Officer

On top of that Liquid Intelligent Technologies will also be expanding its Managed Services Offerings. This is an effort to drive and ensure the successful adoption of tools to re-imagine thier customers’ businesses, how they work and connect.