Liquid Telecom acquires QBS group’s Middle East and Africa operations

Liquid Telecom has acquired the Middle East and & Africa operations of Quattro Business Solutions (QBS).

Quattro Business Solutions is a market leader in the ever-expanding ecosystem of Microsoft Dynamic Partners. The company has over 800 partners in 25 countries and the acquisition will help telecom have a more well-rounded product offering.

“This acquisition is core to our strategy to deepen our cloud service offerings by bringing award-winning Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions to our digital ecosystem – enhancing the competitiveness of African enterprises at a global scale and is in line with our mission to build Africa’s digital future.” 

David Behr, Liquid Telecom Group’s Chief Digital Officer

Liquid has been on something of a run of late. The company recently took back control of it’s Botswana subsidiary. Just after that, the telecoms giant activated an 82km fibre link in Botswana, linking the country’s Lobatse Border with Gaborone.

Even earlier than that Liquid entered into a partnership with US firm Zayo to expand its global coverage. Now with the addition of QBS, Liquid Telecom is positioning itself as Africa’s one-stop-shop for all things digital.

“We are convinced it is in our Gulf & African partners best interest to have a strong partner like Liquid Telecom to accelerate their Microsoft cloud business. The acquisition will not affect any operations for current business partners, and business agreements with partners will continue as normal with regards to their platforms, prices, and the people that they are currently engaging with.”

Michael Hartmann, QBS CEO for the Middle East and Africa

