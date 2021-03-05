New NetOne data bundle prices – March 2021

As we reported a couple of days ago NetOne has reviewed the prices for data bundles. The price change comes into effect immediately and the prices are as follows:
If you want to compare the new NetOne data bundle prices to what Econet and Telecel are offering you can do so with the link here.
Data Bundles
|Item
|Old Price (ZWL$)
|New Price (ZWL$)
|Hourly 1 024 MB
|60.00
|80.00
|2 Hour 1 024 MB
|–
|150.00
|Night Bundle (1GB)
|120.00
|160.00
|Daily 30 MB
|25.00
|33.00
|Daily 80 MB
|50.00
|70.00
|Daily 200 MB
|110.00
|150.00
|Daily 480 MB
|220.00
|300.00
|Daily 960 MB
|300.00
|420.00
|Daily 1200 MB
|350.00
|480.00
|Weekly 30 MB
|25.00
|33.00
|Weekly 60 MB
|45.00
|60.00
|Weekly 160 MB
|120.00
|155.00
|Weekly 350 MB
|240.00
|330.00
|Weekly 700 MB
|400.00
|550.00
|Weekly 5 GB
|1 500.00
|2 000.00
|Monthly 200 MB
|150.00
|210.00
|Monthly 450 MB
|300.00
|420.00
|Monthly 1.5 GB
|800.00
|1 120.00
|Monthly 3.5 GB
|1 400.00
|2 000.00
|Monthly 5 GB
|2 000.00
|2 600.00
|Monthly 8 GB
|2 500.00
|3 200.00
All social media bundles WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram are priced the same across all data allocations.
|Item
|Old Price (ZWL$)
|New Price (ZWL$)
|Daily 20 MB
|16.00
|22.00
|Daily 50 MB
|30.00
|40.00
|Weekly 70 MB
|50.00
|70.00
|Weekly 150 MB
|100.00
|140.00
|Monthly 300 MB
|150.00
|200.00
|Monthly 750 MB
|350.00
|450.00
One Fusion
|Item
|Old Price ZWL$
|New Price ZWL$
|One Fusion Lite
|250.00
|350.00
|One Fusion Gold
|400.00
|550.00
|One Fusion Premium
|800.00
|1 100.00
SMS
|Item
|Old Price ZWL$
|New Price (ZWL$)
|Daily 8 SMS
|2.00
|3.00
|Daily 25 SMS
|8.00
|10.00
|Daily 50 SMS
|15.00
|20.00
|Weekly 90 SMS
|30.00
|40.00
|Weekly 200 SMS
|60.00
|85.00
|Weekly 500 SMS
|120.00
|165.00
One-Fi
NetOne has added a new 10 GB data band for the One-Fi bundles. Nice addition although the price is starting ZWL$500 shy of where the old 25 GB On-Fi Bundle was priced.
|Package
|Old Price (ZWL$)
|New Price (ZWL$)
|10 GB
|–
|2 000.00
|25 GB
|2 500
|3 500.00
|50 GB
|4 500
|5 000.00
|80 GB
|6 000
|6 500.00
