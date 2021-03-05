New NetOne data bundle prices – March 2021

As we reported a couple of days ago NetOne has reviewed the prices for data bundles. The price change comes into effect immediately and the prices are as follows:

If you want to compare the new NetOne data bundle prices to what Econet and Telecel are offering you can do so with the link here.

Data Bundles

Item Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) Hourly 1 024 MB 60.00 80.00 2 Hour 1 024 MB – 150.00 Night Bundle (1GB) 120.00 160.00 Daily 30 MB 25.00 33.00 Daily 80 MB 50.00 70.00 Daily 200 MB 110.00 150.00 Daily 480 MB 220.00 300.00 Daily 960 MB 300.00 420.00 Daily 1200 MB 350.00 480.00 Weekly 30 MB 25.00 33.00 Weekly 60 MB 45.00 60.00 Weekly 160 MB 120.00 155.00 Weekly 350 MB 240.00 330.00 Weekly 700 MB 400.00 550.00 Weekly 5 GB 1 500.00 2 000.00 Monthly 200 MB 150.00 210.00 Monthly 450 MB 300.00 420.00 Monthly 1.5 GB 800.00 1 120.00 Monthly 3.5 GB 1 400.00 2 000.00 Monthly 5 GB 2 000.00 2 600.00 Monthly 8 GB 2 500.00 3 200.00

Social Media Bundles

All social media bundles WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram are priced the same across all data allocations.

Item Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) Daily 20 MB 16.00 22.00 Daily 50 MB 30.00 40.00 Weekly 70 MB 50.00 70.00 Weekly 150 MB 100.00 140.00 Monthly 300 MB 150.00 200.00 Monthly 750 MB 350.00 450.00

One Fusion

Item Old Price ZWL$ New Price ZWL$ One Fusion Lite 250.00 350.00 One Fusion Gold 400.00 550.00 One Fusion Premium 800.00 1 100.00

SMS

Item Old Price ZWL$ New Price (ZWL$) Daily 8 SMS 2.00 3.00 Daily 25 SMS 8.00 10.00 Daily 50 SMS 15.00 20.00 Weekly 90 SMS 30.00 40.00 Weekly 200 SMS 60.00 85.00 Weekly 500 SMS 120.00 165.00

One-Fi

NetOne has added a new 10 GB data band for the One-Fi bundles. Nice addition although the price is starting ZWL$500 shy of where the old 25 GB On-Fi Bundle was priced.

Package Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) 10 GB – 2 000.00 25 GB 2 500 3 500.00 50 GB 4 500 5 000.00 80 GB 6 000 6 500.00