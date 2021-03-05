advertisement

New NetOne data bundle prices – March 2021

Valentine Muhamba ( )
Posted Mar 5, 2021 in Telecommunications · 4 mins read
   
2 comments

As we reported a couple of days ago NetOne has reviewed the prices for data bundles. The price change comes into effect immediately and the prices are as follows:

If you want to compare the new NetOne data bundle prices to what Econet and Telecel are offering you can do so with the link here.

Data Bundles

ItemOld Price (ZWL$)New Price (ZWL$)
Hourly 1 024 MB60.0080.00
2 Hour 1 024 MB150.00
Night Bundle (1GB)120.00160.00
Daily 30 MB25.0033.00
Daily 80 MB50.0070.00
Daily 200 MB110.00150.00
Daily 480 MB220.00300.00
Daily 960 MB300.00420.00
Daily 1200 MB350.00480.00
Weekly 30 MB25.0033.00
Weekly 60 MB45.0060.00
Weekly 160 MB120.00155.00
Weekly 350 MB240.00330.00
Weekly 700 MB400.00550.00
Weekly 5 GB1 500.002 000.00
Monthly 200 MB150.00210.00
Monthly 450 MB300.00420.00
Monthly 1.5 GB800.001 120.00
Monthly 3.5 GB1 400.002 000.00
Monthly 5 GB2 000.002 600.00
Monthly 8 GB2 500.003 200.00

Social Media Bundles

All social media bundles WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram are priced the same across all data allocations.

ItemOld Price (ZWL$)New Price (ZWL$)
Daily 20 MB16.0022.00
Daily 50 MB30.0040.00
Weekly 70 MB50.0070.00
Weekly 150 MB100.00140.00
Monthly 300 MB150.00200.00
Monthly 750 MB350.00450.00

One Fusion

ItemOld Price ZWL$New Price ZWL$
One Fusion Lite250.00350.00
One Fusion Gold400.00550.00
One Fusion Premium800.001 100.00

SMS

ItemOld Price ZWL$New Price (ZWL$)
Daily 8 SMS2.003.00
Daily 25 SMS8.0010.00
Daily 50 SMS15.0020.00
Weekly 90 SMS30.0040.00
Weekly 200 SMS60.0085.00
Weekly 500 SMS120.00165.00

One-Fi

NetOne has added a new 10 GB data band for the One-Fi bundles. Nice addition although the price is starting ZWL$500 shy of where the old 25 GB On-Fi Bundle was priced.

PackageOld Price (ZWL$)New Price (ZWL$)
10 GB2 000.00
25 GB2 5003 500.00
50 GB4 5005 000.00
80 GB6 0006 500.00

Comments 2

Jesmine
just now

Thank you. It’s fine. But we need kuSamanga Honde Valley net work please!!!

tjaymac
just now

Domino

Leave a Reply

