Parirenyatwa & Higher Life Foundation offer free COVID-19 testing for students

Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals (PGoH) has partnered with Strive Masiyiwa‘s Higherlife Foundation to offer free COVID-19 PCR testing and certification for students in Secondary Schools and Tertiary Institutions.

In a statement, Parirenyatwa Hospital said the voluntary free testing will take place between the 15th and 22nd March 2021 at the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals casualty car park.

The arrangement will be able to process 150 students per day on a first come first serve basis, the hospital said.

The testing will be done between 8:00 am and 15:30 pm every day.

Parirenyatwa Hospital advised students coming for coronavirus testing to bring their institutional identity card or letter from the Principal of their school confirming their student status.