POTRAZ measures to facilitate e-learning for rural & underserved communities

The Postal and Telecommunications Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has today given a progress report on a number of ICT initiatives to facilitate e-learning that preceded the COVID-19 Pandemic, those that were held during the height of the pandemic and projects planned for 2021. Information about this was made public during presentations of oral evidence at a joint portfolio meeting on ICT, Postal and Courier Services that was held this morning.

The projects that were run by POTRAZ were in conjunction with the Universal Services Fund (USF).

The connect a school connect a community project

This project was launched in 2014 and was gave 60 rural schools with 80 laptops for students and 10 tutor personal computers. The program also included solar power supplies, projectors and screens.

Province Total Schools that benefitted No. of Primary Schools No. of Secondary Schools Matebeleland South 6 3 3 Matebeleland North 6 3 3 Manicaland 8 4 4 Mash West 8 4 4 Mash East 8 4 4 Midlands 8 4 4 Mash Central 8 4 4 Masvingo 8 4 4 Totals 60 30 30

Connect a School Connect a Community which concluded in 2016 is a program that POTRAZ expects to assist schools that were beneficiaries through the pandemic.

1300 ZARNet Connectivity Project

Held in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Academic Research Network (ZARNet), Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MoPSE) and the USF this project was aimed at providing 1300 schools with internet connectivity. The project also included the provision of functional websites with e-learning materials, VOIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) telephones, email services and e-learning video conferencing facilities.

The project was split into 2 phases and to date, 800 schools have been beneficiaries of the program.

Phase 1

Province Total Schools that benefitted (Primary &Secondary No. of Computers Printers Projectors Servers Matebeleland South 33 263 Matebeleland North 26 270 Manicaland 50 800 1 Mash West 27 480 2 Mash East 38 453 Midlands 76 550 5 1 Mash Central 70 645 5 1 1 Masvingo 54 621 5 1 Harare 6 65 Bulawayo 25 185 Totals 405 4332 17 3 2

The first phase of the project, which ran from 2017 to 2019, provided 4332 computers disbursed to 405 schools. Other devices distributed in this program included 17 printers, 3 projectors and 2 servers.

Phase 2

Commencement of phase 2 started in 2020 and it is currently ongoing. In 2020 the program was able to distribute 570 computers to 57 schools.

Province Total Schools that benefitted (Primary &Secondary No. of Computers Printers Matebeleland South 14 140 0 Matebeleland North 3 30 Manicaland 11 110 1 Mash West 5 50 0 Mash East 9 90 0 Midlands 4 40 0 Mash Central 5 50 0 Masvingo 6 60 0 Totals 57 570 1

The project is also now providing schools with an internet connection through a recently awarded contract to an unnamed internet service provider (the assumption is that it is TelOne). The connectivity contract will supply internet to 100 schools across the country.

POTRAZ has also set resources aside to provide internet connectivity to 180 schools as well as 20 laptops to each of the schools to improve e-learning access.

POTRAZ COVID-19 intervention for Universities

POTRAZ is currently in negotiations with the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE), where the authority will provide financial assistance. The funds will be for establishing a Digital Inclusion and Information Portal for Zimbabwe Universities.

The Information Portal will host a number of courses that are common to the various universities or that are used as information courses by members of the community. Under this project, students will make use of Community Information Centres that are closer to their homes to access course material.

Measures to improve internet connectivity

POTRAZ has over the years been rolling out CICs (Community Information Centres) across the country. To date, there are 146 CICs that have been commissioned and are operational.

Number of CICs/CVICs Distribution by Province

Province No. of CICs No. of CVICs Harare 21 1 (Demonstration Unit) Bulawayo 11 0 Matabeleland South 12 1 Matabeleland North 11 2 Mashonaland Central 11 4 Mashonaland East 12 2 Mashonaland West 18 3 Masvingo 13 4 Midlands 15 3 Manicaland 22 4 Totals 146 24

3G base stations

The Postal and Telecommunications Authority (POTRAZ) has announced that it will be 4 new base stations be rolled out in 2021.

Province Location Matabeleland South Chikwarakwara Midlands Nyamara Mashonaland Central Nyatsatso Mashonaland West Mola

The selection of these sites was through investigations done by POTRAZ (by way of its countrywide coverage map). Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) will now be able to offer 3G coverage in the above areas.

In addition to the base stations POTRAZ, through the USF will also be deploying a 120 KM fiber link from Rutenga to Chikombedzi. The link will allow Internet Service Providers to provide better internet speeds in these underserved areas.