Steward Bank is phasing out magnetic stripe cards
Valentine Muhamba ( )
Posted Mar 24, 2021 in Banking · 2 mins read
   
No comments

Steward Bank has, in an SMS to customers, announced that it will be phasing out local currency magnetic stripe cards at the end of next month.

“Your ZWL Magstripe card will be phased out effective 30/04/2021. Visit any branch or WhatsApp 0772191191 to have a new Chip & PIN card delivered to you.”

Steward Bank

Magnetic stripe cards were a revolution in the payments space back in the early 70s. The cards offered a secure means of transacting but as with all technologies they quickly get outpaced by new needs and more importantly by advancements made by criminals.

advertisement

Card fraud, mostly through card skimming or cloning, brought about the need for a more secure way of transacting. Since the information on the back of the magnetic stripe card is static fraudsters are able to get the information from it in much the same way as merchant card readers or POS machines.

To make matters worse, card cloning devices are cheap and are often handheld or implanted in ATMs. Some card cloners have been known to go further by placing cameras in order to get someone’s pin.

In light of this banks made the shift to chip cards which are far more secure than magnetic stripe cards. The chip in an EMV card is far less prone to duplication because of the sophisticated technology required to crack it.

It looks like Steward Bank is ramping up efforts to get customers to switch to chip cards. The bank’s process began in mid-2020 and with cases of card cloning making the rounds Steward Bank has set a hard deadline to induce its customers to make the switch to a more secure transacting platform.

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

Useful Stuff

Buy ZESA tokens


Comments 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You might also like

Graduates invited to apply for Microsoft Interns4Afrika

Standard Chartered donates US$1 million for COVID-19 relief

Full Text: POTRAZ Director General’s speech at ITU WSIS Forum

RBZ releases an additional list of Forex Auction beneficiaries