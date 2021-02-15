Steward Bank ends 2020 with 1.9 million customers, Biggest bank in Zim?

Earlier on we reported on one half of Cassava Smartech’s fintech arm EcoCash clocking more than ZWL$93 billion in transactions since it’s inception. The other half, Steward Bank made its own strides as it ended 2020 with just 1.9 million customers by the end of the financial year.

This according to the Cassava’s report, makes Steward the largest bank by customer base in Zimbabwe as well as in transaction values. Steward bank recorded a market share value of card transactions of 15% and 19% when it comes to non-refunded income.

During the financial year, Steward Bank also processed 122 million transactions and facilitated over US$38 million in remittances.

Steward Bank impact

Financial inclusion

FY 2019 FY 2020 Variance Total number of low cost accounts 1 209 025 1 585 809 31% Lending to women ZWL$10 010 636 ZWL$19 020 208 90% Youth lending ZWL$7 676 238 ZWL$12 512 267 63% Agricultural sector loans ZWL$582 860 ZWL$4 872 709 736%

Digital Cashless Society

FY 2019 FY 2020 Variance Value of POS transactions ZWL$1 899 235 129 ZWL$4 288 689 136 126% Number of transactions on mobile platform 25 561 458 31 858 865 25% Value of transactions on mobile platform ZWL$1 462 705 828 ZWL$4 205 154 691 187% Value of electronic transactions ZWL$444 237 034 ZWL$1 116 689 567 151% Remittance volume through World Remit 86 502 105 749 22%

Impressive numbers but Steward had problems in 2020

Even though the figures are pretty high (especially the 1.9 million customers) Steward Bank was not without its issues in 2020. The biggest was the systems upgrade the bank was undertaking for what seemed like the better part of last year.

This upgrade affected many of the bank’s services with customers constantly complaining about service delivery. One account that stands out is the one we reported on back in October last year. A Steward Bank customer took to Twitter to air his discontent with the bank.

The individual did an EcoCash bank to wallet transfer in October 2019 which resulted in his funds disappearing. He then tried to contact Steward Bank through its social media and customer services platforms to no avail. The money he was transferring was meant for medical bills as well as a legal obligation.

He was thankfully assisted before the due date for the legal obligation lapsed but the funds were transferred a year too late.

The rabbit hole continues

One of the stranger things that happened last year with Steward was that EcoCash was not under its ZIPIT menu. What’s strange about this is that Steward and EcoCash are sister companies under Cassava Smartech. One would think that when the National Switch Directive took effect there would be a seamless intermingling of the two Cassava subsidiaries.

We, of course, reached out to the folks at Cassava to enquire and we were told:

“Steward Bank has completed the integration and is now running internal tests before going live in the next few days”

The reason for the delay was, of course, the Steward Bank systems upgrade. Since we hadn’t checked this in a while we decided to have a look and see if Steward was true to its word and:

Steward Bank delivered, but for you to send money to EcoCash through the app you’ll need to upgrade to the new Steward Bank app (Android, iOS)